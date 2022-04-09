CMAT, GPAT 2022 To Be Conducted Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

Graduate Pharmacy Admission Test, GPAT 2022, and Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2022 are scheduled tp be conducted on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The exams will be conducted at various exam centres across India. The admit cards for both exams have been released by National Testing Agency, NTA. A list of official websites on which hall tickets have been uploaded is attached below. Exam timings and exam centre details can be checked here.

CMAT, GPAT 2022: Official websites to check

cmat.nta.nic.in gpat.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to download them and follow exam day instructions at the centre.

Both the exams will be conducted in single shifts. The GPAT 2022 will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. CMAT on the other hand will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm. The centre details can be checked on the admit card.

CMAT, GPAT 2022: Check exam day instructions here

Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the exam hall at least 1.5 hours before the commencement of exams, This is expected to reduce the last-minute rush and delays.

Even if few cities have announced the removal of COVID curbs, registered candidates who will be taking the exam are advised to wear a mask and maintain social distancing at the exam centre.

As mentioned on the admit card too, electronic gadgets will not be allowed inside the exam hall. Therefore, everyone must leave their phones and other gadgets outside the exam rooms.

Along with a printout of admit cards, candidates must not forget to carry a valid photo ID proof. Both the documents must be produced at the exam centre for checking when asked to do so.

What after CMAT, GPAT exam 2022?

National Testing Agency which is the exam conducting body will be releasing a provisional answer key after conducting exams in CBT mode. The candidates will be given time to raise objections against the key if they want to. In order to raise objections, they will have to pay a certain fee. Post considering the objections raised, a final answer key will be prepared and released. The lasts step in this process is releasing results.