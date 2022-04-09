CMAT, GPAT 2022 To Be Conducted Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Graduate Pharmacy Admission Test, GPAT 2022, and Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2022 are scheduled tp be conducted on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The exams will be conducted at various exam centres across India. The admit cards for both exams have been released by National Testing Agency, NTA. A list of official websites on which hall tickets have been uploaded is attached below. Exam timings and exam centre details can be checked here.
Both the exams will be conducted in single shifts. The GPAT 2022 will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. CMAT on the other hand will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm. The centre details can be checked on the admit card.
National Testing Agency which is the exam conducting body will be releasing a provisional answer key after conducting exams in CBT mode. The candidates will be given time to raise objections against the key if they want to. In order to raise objections, they will have to pay a certain fee. Post considering the objections raised, a final answer key will be prepared and released. The lasts step in this process is releasing results.