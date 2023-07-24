Colleges To Be Rated On Happiness Index From This Session: AICTE Chairman

All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has announced the Happiness Rankings and Awards for higher education colleges in India. From this session onwards, institutions will be rated on the YOL happiness index approved by AICTE. Prof. T G Sitharaman, Chairman of AICTE announced the oncoming Happiness Rankings and awards. The awards have been curation by the YOL (Your One Life) team under the aegis of AICTE. Applications are invited from all higher education colleges in India.

What is YOL- Happiness Programme

Yogi Kochhar, the founder of the YOL-Happiness program said that the programme has been duly approved for adoption and introduction as a credit course in the higher ed space. In a video released to all the over 10000 higher and technical institutions, Yogi said, "AICTE has taken up the cause of the honourable Prime Minister’s concern around the screen time of 6 hours per day that is consumed by the random viewing. This turns minds into Brittle, ambiguous, non-linear and incomprehensible (BANI) and the world over research shows the adverse impact of this on mental health."

“Technology is a brilliant tool, however, it can be both a boon or a bane. The Trillion dollar valuations of some of the popular social media companies have colonised 1 Bn Indians’ mind share for up to 400 Bn USD or 40% of their valuations. Indian mind is our sovereign asset and HUMAN RESOURCE AND CAPITAL and we need to reclaim, secure, and grow our Mindshare in India,” he added.

'Institutions will be rated on the YOL happiness index approved by AICTE'

Prof. T G Sitharaman said, “To guard against this brain drain, a unique app titled: YOL-YourOneLife on happiness has been approved by AICTE and is now being released to institutions so that all our students can use it. From this session onwards institutions will be rated on the YOL happiness index approved by AICTE even as institutions can adopt it as a credit bearing elective, blended or audit course. This will check the depletion of attention spans and improve assimilation of all content taught and is pertinent for all students across all subjects and semesters”.

Responding to a question on India’s poor world happiness rankings, Yogi said, “This will give us the ground swell with millions of students adopting it to contest and lay a tangible and accurate claim to the rankings in the next year. We shall be sending this note to the Gallup Inc. that undertake the random survey on world happiness based on a sample size of only 3000 persons per country. That is the basis on which they release the world happiness rankings and ask them to take cognisance of this step. We suffer from their optical bias.”

YOL has been created by Yogesh Kochhar, who has earlier been part of the leadership team at Microsoft India and Harvansh Chawla, an eminent global layer, Harvansh said, “The app will address and impact a hugely deficient aspect of social and emotional learning of the student and calibrate each student on 9 parameters. It has been curated as a credit bearing curriculum. Several universities and colleges are adopting it. Minds have become porous and the app helps retain the learning. It consolidates, reinforces, deepens and widens the spatial and temporal aspects of the mind. Rather than aimlessly wander around the web, the students will now get an opportunity to engage with themselves first. We will incentivise students.”