Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed questions from students, educators, and parents during the 6th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023’ on January 27 at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. The PM has been engaging with exam takers through this annual event that has been taking place since 2018. 38 lakh children registered for "Pariksha Pe Charcha" this year, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, 15 lakh more than last year.

Parents who registered for participation as well as students in grades 9 and 12 attended the event. The initiative aims at relieving the tension of the students taking the yearly exam with PM Modi personally reassuring students on the sanctity of the education process while encouraging students to tackle problems head on.

PM Modi was asked by students to speak about criticism and negativity and how to to deal with such cases. "How do you deal with criticism and questions on your integrity in a positive manner," students asked. PM Modi replied that criticism is a way to purify oneself, adding that it is important to address who is criticizing you.

"Criticism from family and friends should be taken in a constructive way as their feedback is intended to make you better in life. The negative feedback from rest of the people should be ignored as such people are irrelevant in your life," PM Modi replied to students' question "Who critices and with what intention is important. There is a difference between allegation and criticism, latter is valuable, former is vendetta, " the PM further said, adding that "criticism is like purification in a democracy".

Watch PM Modi speak about how to deal with negativity