COVID-19: Centre Most Likely To Issue Advisory On Reopening Of Schools Soon

School reopening update: As the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged between 15-18 is gathering pace, it is being said that the Centre may issue an advisory soon to reopen schools across India. As per ANI sources, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has asked the National Expert Group to suggest ways so that schools can be opened nationwide. They have also been told to work on modalities. The schools have been affected ever since the outbreak of COVID-19 in India. Some states did open schools partially on an on and off basis but surge in COVID cases affected their decisions.

"COVID-19 has affected children of all age groups. However, the mortality rate and severity of disease in children are negligible. Health experts believe that it is high time children return to schools," sources said.

States can take their own decision

As per ANI sources, it will be up to states to decide whether they are ready to open schools or not. It is being said that the centre wants to open schools but in a staggered manner and under strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Students, teachers and staff members will have to maintain social distance, wear masks all the time. They will also be encouraged to use sanitisers whenever required.

COVID-19: Schools, colleges to remain closed in National Capital

Schools and colleges will continue to remain closed in the national capital. It will be closed till further notice and notice is expected to be out after the issue will be taken up in the next meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The decision to not open schools had been announced on Thursday, January 27, 2022. During the meeting, the Delhi government, for its part recommended the reopening of schools saying it was necessary to prevent further damage to the social and economic well-being of children as the COVID-19 situation in the capital has improved.