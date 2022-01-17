Last Updated:

COVID-19: Kerala To Start Vaccinating Children Aged Between 15 And 18 Years From Jan 19

Kerala has announced that it will vaccinate school students aged between 15 and 18 yrs from 19 January. The children will have to register in the CoWin portal.

Written By
Amrit Burman
COVID

Image: Unsplash


In view of the rising cases of COVID-19 across the nation, several state governments have introduced new COVID-related guidelines like the closure of schools, increased vaccination, and night curfews, among others. Meanwhile, the Kerala govt has announced that it will vaccinate school students aged between 15 and 18 years from 19 January 2022. 

This decision was taken in a meeting where Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty and Health Minister Veena George were present. It was also decided that state task forces, with the assistance of the education department, would administer the COVID vaccine to students. Schools with more than 500 students will be used as vaccination centres.

"967 schools with over 500 student beneficiaries each shall be transformed into vaccination centres from January 19 for children between the age group of 15 to 18 years. A total of 8.14 lakh students will get vaccinated, " Education Minister V Sivankutty said in a statement

Kerala student vaccination: Registration on the CoWin portal mandatory

The local authorities have been directed to prepare a list of students who will receive the COVID vaccine and inform the students about their vaccine timing. 

It is mandatory for the students coming to the vaccination centre to have their names registered in the CoWin portal. Before receiving the vaccine, students would have to go through thermal scanning. Notably, if students show a high body temperature during the thermal scanning, the COVID vaccine will not be given to them. The vaccination process across the different sites will be conducted under strict COVID-appropriate rules.

COVID cases in Kerala

Kerala reported a total of 22,946 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as per the state health department. These cases were reported after 69,373 people were tested. The state's positivity rate has reached 33.07% and the total death cases have reached 50,904.

(Image: Unsplash)

