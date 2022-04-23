COVID-19 Vaccination Not Mandatory To Appear In ICSE And ISC Exams, CISCE Clarifies

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), on April 22, clarified that vaccination isn’t mandatory for students to appear in ICSE and ISC exams. Earlier in January, the education board had issued an advisory wherein it “encouraged” the parents and guardians to get their wards aged 15-18 vaccinated against the coronavirus disease. However, many affiliated schools made it a precondition for children to take the exams.

However, clarifying the same, CISCE said that it reiterates the aforementioned (COVID vaccination) “only as advisory to all affiliated schools. It is neither compulsory, mandatory or precondition for candidates appearing for the ICSE & ICS Year 2022 Semester 2 Exams scheduled to commence from 25th and 26 April April respectively.”

The clarification was issued after the topic was raised by Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad to CISCE. In the aftermath of receiving the reply, she thanked the board for their prompt clarification. "Hope this assuages the concerns of students and parents. I wish all the students all the very best for the exams," she said. Previously, she had said in a tweet that the Union government had submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court confirming that the COVID vaccine would not be mandatory for citizens.

I thank the CISCE for their prompt clarification. Hope this assuages the concerns of students and parents. I wish all the students all the very best for the exams. https://t.co/ubSC9T27pv — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 22, 2022

ICSE 2nd Semester Exams 2022

Notably, this is for the first time that CISCE is conducting annual examinations in two semesters. Class 10 and 12 Semester 1 exams are over and results have also been released. The ICSE and ISC semester 2 exams will commence on April 25 and ICSE exams will end on May 23 and ISC exams will conclude on June 13. Candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

Important Instructions:

10 minutes of extra time will be given for reading the question paper.

The question paper will be made available at 10:50 am.

The exam will begin at 11 am.

The duration of the exam is 90 minutes for each paper.

Candidates are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper.

On the top-sheet of the Standard Answer Booklet, you are to put your signature in the space provided for the purpose. Do NOT write or scribble anywhere on the top-sheet.

Read all the instructions here

Image: Shutterstock