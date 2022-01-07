Last Updated:

COVID: Chandigarh Schools & Colleges Closed; Offices To Function At 50% Amid Omicron Scare

Chandigarh schools: Chandigarh administration has issued new COVID measures, including closure of all educational institutes and implementation of night curfew.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Chandigarh schools

Image: PTI/ Unsplash/ Representative Image


With the daily rise in COVID-19 cases, the Chandigarh administration has issued new COVID guidelines, including the closure of all educational institutes and the implementation of a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in the Union Territory.

As per the order issued by the administration, all teaching and learning activities will be shifted to online mode as of now. Meanwhile, the medical and nursing colleges have also been instructed to function in offline mode.

Chandigarh schools, colleges, all educational institutes closed; offices to function at 50% capacity

According to the new orders, all government offices are required to operate with only half of their employees from Groups C and D. The remaining 50% have been asked to work from home, while essential services and departments are exempted from this. Private companies have also been instructed to work at 50 per cent of staff capacity and shift to working from home mode. Other restrictions include limiting the operation of bars, cinema halls, shopping malls, and restaurants to 50% of their normal capacity. Full vaccination of the staff is necessary.

COVID-19 Situation across India and in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has taken this decision in view of the spike in Coronavirus cases in the country. Notably, the country has reported over one lakh COVID cases in the past 24 hours, taking India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,52,26,386, which includes 3,007 cases of Omicron reported across 27 states and UTs. Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported a total of 229 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours.

Image: PTI, Representative, Unsplash

READ | UPPSC Staff Nurse recruitment 2022: Exam result out, check steps to download
READ | SRMJEEE Phase I exam slot booking window open, check how to book slots by Jan 6
READ | UPSC denies to postpone Mains exam, e-admit card to work as movement pass
READ | AISSEE 2022: NTA releases hall tickets for Sainik School entrance exam, here's direct link
READ | IGNOU December TEE 2021 Exam Postponed due to rise in COVID cases; Check official notice
Tags: Chandigarh schools, Chandigarh, Colleges
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND