COVID: Chandigarh Schools & Colleges Closed; Offices To Function At 50% Amid Omicron Scare

With the daily rise in COVID-19 cases, the Chandigarh administration has issued new COVID guidelines, including the closure of all educational institutes and the implementation of a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in the Union Territory.

As per the order issued by the administration, all teaching and learning activities will be shifted to online mode as of now. Meanwhile, the medical and nursing colleges have also been instructed to function in offline mode.

Chandigarh schools, colleges, all educational institutes closed; offices to function at 50% capacity

According to the new orders, all government offices are required to operate with only half of their employees from Groups C and D. The remaining 50% have been asked to work from home, while essential services and departments are exempted from this. Private companies have also been instructed to work at 50 per cent of staff capacity and shift to working from home mode. Other restrictions include limiting the operation of bars, cinema halls, shopping malls, and restaurants to 50% of their normal capacity. Full vaccination of the staff is necessary.

COVID-19 Situation across India and in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has taken this decision in view of the spike in Coronavirus cases in the country. Notably, the country has reported over one lakh COVID cases in the past 24 hours, taking India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,52,26,386, which includes 3,007 cases of Omicron reported across 27 states and UTs. Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported a total of 229 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours.

