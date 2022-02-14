CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2021 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 examination admit card has been released by National Testing Agency. Official notification highlights that the examination will be conducted on February 15,16, and 17 through computer-based test mode. Candidates who got themselves registered to take the exam can download their hall tickets now. It can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. The direct link to download hall tickets has also been attached below.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Phase II of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 Examination for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor on 15, 16 and 17 February 2022 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode,” reads the official notification.

CSIR-UGC NET 2021: Step by step guide to download the admit card

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the Homepage, they should click on the link that reads, ‘Download Admit Card for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2021’

Step 3: Candidates will have to key in the required credentials like registration number and password

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should download the same and go through the details and instructions

Step 6: Candidates should make sure to take its printout for future references

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

It is to be noted that a hard copy of admit card will not be issued to candidates. Therefore it is mandatory to take a printout of the admit card which they will download from the official website. Along with the admit card, candidates will also have to carry a valid ID proof to the exam centre. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.