CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2021 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 examination admit card has been released by National Testing Agency. Official notification highlights that the examination will be conducted on February 15,16, and 17 through computer-based test mode. Candidates who got themselves registered to take the exam can download their hall tickets now. It can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. The direct link to download hall tickets has also been attached below.
“The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Phase II of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 Examination for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor on 15, 16 and 17 February 2022 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode,” reads the official notification.
It is to be noted that a hard copy of admit card will not be issued to candidates. Therefore it is mandatory to take a printout of the admit card which they will download from the official website. Along with the admit card, candidates will also have to carry a valid ID proof to the exam centre. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.