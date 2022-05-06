CUET 2022: Application Deadline Extended To May 22, Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
CUET UG 2022: Common University Entrance Test conducting body National Testing Agency, has extended the deadline to apply for CUET 2022. Earlier, the application window was scheduled to close on May 6 which has been extended till May 22, 2022. Candidates who want to apply but have not applied yet can do so by visiting the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.
NTA official notice reads, “In continuation of the Public Notice dated 06.04.2022 and pursuant to representations from the candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for CUET (UG) -2022”.
The revised schedule highlights that the candidates can pay the application fee till May 22 (11.50 pm). The application correction window will be activated on May 25 and the deadline to make changes in the application will end on May 31, 2022. The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted in July first week. However, as of now detailed exam schedule has not been released. The steps to fill the form for taking CUET 2022 have been mentioned below.
Admission to Under Graduate programmes in Central Universities should be granted only after considering the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUET) score, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced. However, an exception has been granted for some activity-oriented programmes such as performing arts.
"In continuation of our earlier letters regarding participation in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in all UGC funded Central Universities for admission of the students in UG programmes, it is clarified that all the central universities and their colleges should use only the scores of CUET while admitting the students in UG programmes. However, in some activity-based courses such as Fine Arts/Performing Arts/Sports/Physical Education etc...additional criteria may be used," the official statement by UGC reads.