CUET 2022: Application Deadline Extended To May 22, Here's How To Apply

CUET UG 2022: Common University Entrance Test conducting body National Testing Agency, has extended the deadline to apply for CUET 2022. Earlier, the application window was scheduled to close on May 6 which has been extended till May 22, 2022. Candidates who want to apply but have not applied yet can do so by visiting the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

NTA official notice reads, “In continuation of the Public Notice dated 06.04.2022 and pursuant to representations from the candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for CUET (UG) -2022”.

The revised schedule highlights that the candidates can pay the application fee till May 22 (11.50 pm). The application correction window will be activated on May 25 and the deadline to make changes in the application will end on May 31, 2022. The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted in July first week. However, as of now detailed exam schedule has not been released. The steps to fill the form for taking CUET 2022 have been mentioned below.

Follow these steps to apply for CUET 2022

Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to first go to the official CUET website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: In the next step, click on register tab on the homepage and read the information bulletin carefully

Step 3: Fill in all the required personal details in the application form and choose a password and key in the security pin

Step 4: Post completing the OTP (One-Time Password) verification process, applicant will receive an application form number

Step 5: Fill out the application form by entering details such as education, university/college, test paper/subjects, and examination centre

Step 6: Under the section titled "Particulars Checklist to be Verified", click on all the checkboxes near each field item to confirm your acknowledgment of all the details furnished.

Step 7: Upload required documents, pay the application fees and download the confirmation page for future reference

UGC mandates CUET score for admission to central universities

Admission to Under Graduate programmes in Central Universities should be granted only after considering the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUET) score, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced. However, an exception has been granted for some activity-oriented programmes such as performing arts.