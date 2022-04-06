CUET 2022 Application Process Begins Today, Here's How To Register

CUET 2022 Registration: National Testing Agency is scheduled to activate the link for Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 registration on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The registrations invited will be for undergraduate programmes in central universities for the academic session 2022-23. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by May 6 as applications submitted post-deadline will not be considered in any case. Registrations will begin on the official websites and interested candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below.

CUET 2022: Websites for registration

cuet.samarth.ac.in nta.nic.in

CUET 2022: Check important dates here

The CUET UG registration link is scheduled to be activated on April 6, 2022

The deadline to apply will end on May 6 (5 pm)

The last date for paying application fee is May 6 (11:50 pm)

The exact date of conducting the exam has not been announced yet. However, NTA has said that the exam will be conducted in the first and second week of July, 2022

CUET application process: Here is how to get yourself registered

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should visit the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to get themselves registered and generate the log-in credentials. They should then use the registration details to log in

Step 3: Post logging in, the application form will be opened on screen, candidates should fill out the application form and upload all the required documents

Step 4: Cross-check the details mentioned on it and submit the application Step 5: Candidates are advised to take download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

CUET 2022: Overview

Language options: The exam will be held in 13 languages -Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia, and English.

The exam will be held in 13 languages -Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia, and English. Exam duration: The exam will be conducted in two slots. the duration of exam in first slot will be 195 minutes (3:15 hours). The duration of slot 2 or second slot will be 225 minutes (3:45 hours)

The exam will be conducted in two slots. the duration of exam in first slot will be 195 minutes (3:15 hours). The duration of slot 2 or second slot will be 225 minutes (3:45 hours) Mode of Examination: LAN Based CBT (Computer Based Test) and Pattern of Examination is Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

CUET to provide level-playing field to students, says UGC chairperson

UGC chairperson has said that the CUET will be conducted in the first week of July, and it may spread over 3 or 4 days. He said that CUET is part of the implementation of national education policy. NEP 2020 advocated for common entrance test. He said that many boards have variations in marks and that UGC wants to provide level- playing field for students. Anyone who passes 12th standard can write CUET. Chairperson said that universities can say that you should have a certain minimum percentage in board exams in order to be eligible to apply for admissions. The chairman also said that UGC had discussions with institutes like the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and they have agreed to use CUET. For more details, click here