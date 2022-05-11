CUET 2022 Receives Over 9 Lakh Registrations, 7 Lakh Applications: UGC Chairman

CUET Registration 2022: The admission procedure for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for the undergraduate programme is underway and will continue till May 22, 2022. The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, has announced that the total registration for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions has reached 9,81,406 and the total number of submitted applications is 7,39,027.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the CUET 2022 exam this year in the first and second weeks of July. Candidates must be aware that the last date for the registration process is May 22, 2022. The earlier deadline was May 6, but UGC extended the deadline to May 22, 2022. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can prepare for the exam by accessing the CUET mock test 2022 updated on the NTA website (nta.ac.in).

Taking to Twitter, the UGC Chairman wrote, "In the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions, as of today, total registrations are 9,81,406 and submitted applications are 7,39,027. CUET #NTA "

CUET 2022 Registration: Here's how to register

Step 1: To register candidates need to visit the CUET registration website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the "Register" link.

Step 3: Read the CUET 2022 information bulletin carefully.

Step 4: Scroll down and click on the "Continue" button.

Step 5: Type in the required details in the CUET application form.

Step 6: Upload the necessary scanned documents.

Step 7: Make the application fee payment.

Step 8: Download the CUET 2022 registration form for future reference.

CUET | Application fee

For the general (unreserved) category, it is Rs 650.

For OBC and EWS category candidates, it's Rs 600.

For SC/ST/PWD candidates, the application fee is RS 550. Candidates appearing for CUET 2022 at centres outside India will have to pay Rs 3000.

About Exam

CUET 2022 has been divided into three parts.

Section I (IA and IB) is set to test language skills.

Section II will test a candidate's hold on core subjects they wish to pursue at the undergraduate level.

Section III will contain questions from the test's general knowledge test.

CUET Eligibility 2022

All those students who have qualified for their Class 12 exams from any recognised board are eligible to apply.

UGC and NTA have not announced the age limit for the entrance test.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative