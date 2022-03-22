CUET Mandatory For Admissions In UG Courses In Central Universities, Says UGC

University Grants Commission on March 22 issued a notice related to Common University Entrance Test. It is mandatory to appear in CUET for taking admission in Under Graduate courses from the academic year 2022-23. This is for taking admission in the UGC funded central universities across India.

UGC chairman on March 21 announced that the exam will be conducted in 13 languages. These languages are Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English. The exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency. UGC in its notice has mentioned that CUET may also be adopted by the State/ Private and Deemed to be Universities. For more details, one can visit the official website.

CUET 2022 Notice Highlights

Application for CUET UG will be available in the first week of April 2022

Many central universities have also confirmed their participation in the CUET 2022 (PG), the details of which will be available on NTA website shortly

UGC official notice reads, "All the stakeholders are requested to visit NTA website for further information"

CUET to be conducted in July 2022

The Central University Entrance Test will be held in the first week of July 2022 and its registration is expected to begin in the first week of April, said UGC Chairman Dr Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar while interacting with media on Monday, March 21, 2022. In the live session which was almost for a duration of 1 hour, the chairman clarified many doubts related to UG, PG, PhD admissions.

The Chairman started the discussion by stating that CUET is expected to reduce the burden on students and parents. He said that for 2022-23, National Testing Agency will be conducting CUET for both UG & PG courses. The Chairman further added that all central exams will accept the scores for admission. "It is compulsory for all central universities to take admission on basis of CUET," said UGC chairman. This year, Delhi University is also likely to take admission on the basis of CUET scores.

CUET will not affect the existing admission process. UGC Chairman clarified that CUET will not affect the reservation policy of Universities. The CUET score will be needed for admission but it will not make any changes in reservation policy. For example: If the percentage is reserved for local students in any University, it will remain the same. It is just that the students under the reserved category will also have to take the exam.