CUET: NTA Asks Candidates To Go To Centres Mentioned On Admit Cards

“The candidates are advised to check their admit cards in case a day before the exam to avoid any inconvenience on the exam day,” the official said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday issued an advisory for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) candidates suggesting them to go to the centres mentioned on their admit cards. The advisory is for candidates appearing for the crucial exam on Tuesday.

"Several queries have been received from candidates regarding change of centers for their examination scheduled on 19 July 2022 Candidates are hereby informed that they should go to the center mentioned on their Admit Card downloaded from the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in,” the notice read.

A senior NTA official said an automated message was sent to all candidates on Monday asking them to check their admit cards a day before the exam. “The candidates are advised to check their admit cards in case a day before the exam to avoid any inconvenience on the exam day,” the official said.

The debut edition of the CUET-UG kicked off on Friday. It is being conducted till August 20.  On the first day, many students missed the exams due to the last-minute change in the exam centre venue which hobbled the smooth conduct of the CUET for admission to undergraduate courses.

