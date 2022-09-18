CUET PG 2022 Answer Key: Objection Raising Window Closes Today

CUET PG 2022 Answer Key: Today is the last date to raise objections against the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 answer key. All those candidates who want to raise objections against the CUET PG 2022 answer key can do so by visiting the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can submit their objections by 9 pm today.

To raise objections against the answer key, candidates are required to pay Rs 200 for each question to raise objections against the CUET PG answer key. According to the official notice, "If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the CUET answer key will be revised and applied in the responses of all the candidates accordingly. "Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared." Candidates should be aware that no challenge will be accepted after the deadline. Only those challenges would be considered valid by candidates who have attempted the corresponding question.

CUET PG 2022 Answer Key: Here's how to raise objections

Step 1: In order to raise objections, candidates are required to visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in with the required details

Step 3: Click on the "View/Challenge Answer Key"

Step 4: Fill in the details and upload supporting documents

Step 5: Submit the objections and pay the answer key objection fees online.

Step 6: Download the confirmation slip and save it for future purposes.

The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) answer key was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on September 16, 2022. CUET PG 2022 exam was conducted between September 1 to 12, 2022. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

