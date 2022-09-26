CUET PG Result 2022 To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check Scores

CUET PG 2022 result: The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to postgraduate programmes will be announced on Monday confirmed the UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar. "National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students," he tweeted.

The University Grants Commission on Sunday wrote to vice chancellors of universities opting for CUET to start the admission process. "You are requested to make necessary preparations for admissions, including website and web portals, so that the PG admission process may be timely started, based on the CUET score," it said.

According to reports, it is expected that NTA will not announce cut-off marks for CUET PG. CUET does not have a centralized admission process, the universities will set their own admission criteria as per their rules. However, till now there has been no official confirmation regarding this. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to check the CUET PG Scores.

UGC Letter regarding: Admission to PG Programmes on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-2022. pic.twitter.com/fmHTUYDMDy — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) September 25, 2022

CUET PG Result 2022: Date and time

Date: September 26, 2022

Time: Around 4 pm

Websites to check CUET Results

cuet.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in

CUET PG Result 2022: Here's how to check scores

Step 1: In order to check the CUET PG Result 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website of CUET NTA - cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on CUET PG Result 2022 link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter the login credentials and

Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download the file.

Step 7: Get a hard copy for future reference.

This year, nearly 3.6 lakh candidates including over 1.8 lakh male and 1.7 lakh female candidates registered for CUET-PG. The exam had recorded over 55 pc attendance. Among the universities, BHU (3.5 lakh) received the maximum number of applications, followed by JNU with 2.3 lakh applications. It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)