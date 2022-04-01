CUET To Remove Pressure Of Scoring Skyrocketing Marks In 12th Standard: UGC Chairperson

The application window for Central Universities Entrance Test will be open from April 2, enabling students to take admissions in various programmes in 45 Central Universities. Republic speaks to Chairperson of University Grants Commission Professor M Jagadesh Kumar, where he explains the benefits of CUET and the format of the test. While detailing the CUET, the UGC chairperson said it would remove the pressure of scoring skyrocketing marks in the 12th standard. Following are some queries answered by Professor Kumar.

What is CUET, and how it will benefit students?

This is a common university entrance test that is part of the national education policy, which advocated that we should have a common entrance test. If you look at the admission process in non-professional programmes such as BA, BSC B.COM and other similar programmes, Universities either use the board marks or conduct their own entrance test for admission; when they use the board marks, the biggest challenge is the stress that students are of getting skyrocketing scores. It creates non-equity among the students, so we wanted to provide a level playing field to the students so that whether they get 98 per cent or lower percentage, they can still write their entrance and try out for their admissions to the Universities.

What is the eligibility criteria?

Well, anybody who passes the 12th standard can write CUET. We have maintained in all the 45 central Universities that admissions should be only be based on CUET scores. We have made very clear to these universities that existing admission policies will not change by adopting CUET. From tomorrow the application process is starting, and the actual CUET will be conducted in the first week of July, and it may spread over 3 or 4 days.

What will be the format of CUET?

There are 13 language papers out of which students can pick up one language paper and then there are 27 domain subjects out of which students can write up to 6 domain subjects and then there will be some general teats also, in some universities they do not ask the students to write the test in the domain subjects, they use the general test score to provide the admission, and then the student can also pick up one the foreign languages if they want to get admission in undergraduate programmes in foreign languages. We suggest that students first check the university's admission policy when applying for CUET.

What is there in the public notice issued by UGC for students studying abroad, especially in China?

Both UGC and AICTE have given a public notice advising our students to be careful while applying for admission to foreign universities is because students who have come back from China during the COVID pandemic are not able to go back to China and complete their courses in China and meanwhile many Chinese Universities have started advertising for the next sessions that is why we have issued this public notice.

Image: Republic World