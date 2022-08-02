Last Updated:

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Released; Here's How To Download Hall Ticket And Direct Link

CUET UG 2022: NTA has released the hall tickets for CUET UG on August 2. It can be downloaded from the official websites by following the steps mentioned here.

CUET

The National Testing Agency has released the hall tickets for Common University Admission Test (CUET UG 2022). The hall tickets which have been released on August 2 are for the exams which will be conducted between August 4 and August 6, 2022. Registered candidates who will be taking the exam can download their call letters now. In order to download the same, students should be ready with their application number and date of birth. The steps as well as the direct link to download call letters are mentioned below.

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: Here's how to download hall tickets

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on 'Download Admit Card' tab 
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth, and security pin before clicking on submit
  • Step 5: Post submitting the details, the CUET UG 2022 call letter will appear on the screen
  • Step 6: Go through the details mentioned in it
  • Step 7: Take its printout for future reference 

CUET UG 2022 exam city for phase 2 details

In the admit card notification which has been released on Tuesday, NTA said efforts have been made to allow candidates exam cities of their choice but due to an insufficient number of candidates or an insufficient number of secure nodes, a different city may have been allotted in some cases as per existing rules. However, such candidates have been given a choice to either avail the examination facility at the different city allotted now or exercise the option to appear in the earlier city at a later date.

The NTA notification reads, “These candidates are requested to exercise this option before downloading their Admit Cards and their examinations will be scheduled after 10 August 2022. This option can be seen on the official website of CUET (UG) for downloading the Admit Card.”

Here is the direct link to download admit cards

