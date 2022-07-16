CUET UG 2022: "No Retest To Be Conducted For Those Who Missed Exam" Says UGC Chairman

CUET 2022 Retest: On July 15, a last-minute change of CUET UG 2022 exam centre led to many candidates missing the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test. The test was conducted in 510 cities in India and abroad. Earlier on July 15, an agency reported that those students who missed the exam will be given a chance to take the exam later. However, it was proved to be a fake news.

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of the University Grants Commission announced that no retest will be held for those who missed today's Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions to central universities. Students had been advised to reach two hours in advance, said the UGC chief, adding that there is a "grace period" of 30 minutes after the start of the exam, but "no one is allowed to enter after that". UGC Chairman said, "There is no way we can hold a retest for them."

Among those who suffered due to change of centre was 18-year-old Aanchal. "My centre was earlier in Dwarka but when I reached there, I was informed that my centre has been changed. I panicked. After a two-hour journey, when we finally reached DU North Campus, they told us that the time for entering has passed," she told PTI.

CUET step in right direction, any challenge will be resolved at earliest: Education Minister

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is a step in right direction and any remaining challenge in the exam will be resolved at the earliest, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday. His comments came on the first day of the debut edition of the CUET, the second largest entrance exam in India, amid complaints of last-minute change of exam centres, long commute for students and lengthy question paper.

"CUET is a step in right direction towards quality and standardization. Any remaining challenge in CUET will be resolved at the earliest," Minister Pradhan said.

CUET UG 2022 Analysis: "Some Of Questions Were Not From NCERT Books" Say Students

The first shift of Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) was conducted between 9 am and 12.15 pm. Reports suggest that around 8 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET 2022 exam which will be held at different examination centres in 500 cities across India. Under Phase one, CUET UG Exam will be conducted on July 16, 19 and 20, 2022.

Over 6 lakh candidates will be taking the exam in second slot which will be held from August 4, the undergraduate (UG) admission test will be held till August 20. Many of the students who attended the first session are complaining that some of the questions are not from the NCERT books. Some of the students who took exam in DU South campus said that the paper was not that difficult.