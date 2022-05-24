CUSAT Hostels Closed After Students Fell Ill, All Except Final Semester Exams Postponed

CUSAT final semester exam 2022: Cochin University of Science and Technology, CUSAT through a notification has announced that all the exams except the final semester exam has been postponed. The notification has been uploaded on the official website of CUSAT and can be checked at cusat.ac.in. Regular classes will be held online, and the campus will remain closed till May 31.

Th notification released on May 23 reads, "It is hereby notified that all University Examinations except the final semester examinations scheduled to be held from 24.05.2022 to 31.05.2022 stands postponed. The revised date of examinations will be announced later."

Exams postponed due to rampant spread of fever

Reports suggest that the decision to postpone the exam has been taken considering the rampant spread of fever in university hostels. Following this, the hostels on the campus were shut and offline classes suspended. District Medical Officer V Jayasree, who also visited the campus, said that there is no need to panic as none of the students are critical.

CUSAT campus closed after students fall ill

Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on May 23 closed its campus and hostels. Over 45 students, including hostlers and day scholars fell ill and showed symptoms of what seemed like food poisoning and viral fever. Apart from them, nine students have been tested COVID positive. Besides, all hostels on the campus were directed to cease operations and students asked to vacate with their belongings before 5 p.m. on May 24, 2022. Circular released reads that only final year students will be allowed to stay for exams.

Meanwhile, a team of health officials inspected the university and hostels. However, officials are yet to confirm whether it is a case of mass-food poisoning or fever outbreak. Officials suspect that if it was indeed food poisoning, it could have been caused by food stalls opened in the campus during the fest held over the last three days.