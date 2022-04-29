Darul Uloom Mandates Police Verification For New Joinees After Student Detained By ATS

Shortly after the Saharanpur ATS arrested a student of Darul Uloom Deoband, the seminary has taken a major step mandating police verification before granting admissions. What can be said to be the first instance of such a step where students will have to be vetted by the police has been taken in view of monitoring and scrutinising the backgrounds of students.

Further issuing more stringent measures for admission procedures for new joinees, the seminary has mandated certain documents to be submitted by the students which will then be scrutinised by the intelligence department. In case, any errors or suspicious elements are found in the documents, necessary legal actions will be taken against them and they will also not be granted admissions.

Darul Uloom student arrested by ATS late Thursday night

Notably, the move came just after a student identified as Talha Tarulakdar Bin Farooq was arrested by the Saharanpur Anti-Terrorism Squad over suspicious activities. It is being said that the boy who was studying in Deoband used fake Bangladeshi documents. He was staying in the seminary since 2015 using a fake Aadhar card and other identity cards which were recovered from his room.

The Saharanpur ATS team on Thursday night went to Deoband and arrested the student from his room. As identified by the ATS team, Talha originally hails from Bangladesh. Following inputs about his suspicious activities, the team was monitoring him and then arrested him. While he is presently under police custody, the sections of his arrest are yet to be revealed.

(Image: PTI)