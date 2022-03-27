Defence Ministry To Set Up 21 New Sainik Schools, Here's All You Need To Know

Defence Ministry has approved 21 new Sainik Schools in partnership mode with NGOs/private schools/State Governments. It will be functional from academic year 2022-2023. To be noted that these schools will be set up in the initial round of the Government’s initiative of setting up of 100 new Sainik schools across the country in partnership mode.

India aims of 100 new sainik schools

PM Narendra Modi aims of setting up the 100 new Sainik Schools. The aim is to provide quality education to all the students in line with the National Education Policy(NEP). Another aim is to provide better career opportunities that include joining the Armed Forces. Sainik school also gives an opportunity to the private sector to work hand-in-hand with the Government towards nation building by refining today’s youth to become responsible citizens of tomorrow.

Press release related to Sainik school reads, "State/UT-wise list of 21 approved new Sainik Schools is annexed and can also be seen at www.sainikschool.ncog.gov.in. 17 of these Schools are Brownfield running schools and 4 are Greenfield schools to be operational shortly. While NGOs/ Trusts /Societies have share of 12 approved new schools, 6 private Schools and 3 State Government owned schools find place in the list of such approved new Sainik Schools. Unlike existing Sainik Schools which are purely residential in nature, 7 new Sainik Schools are Day School and 14 such new approved schools have residential arrangements."

