Last Updated:

Defence Ministry To Set Up 21 New Sainik Schools, Here's All You Need To Know

Defence Ministry has announced that 21 new sainik schools will be set up in partnership mode with NGOs/private schools/State Govts. Check details here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Defence ministry

Image: Shutterstock


Defence Ministry has approved 21 new Sainik Schools in partnership mode with NGOs/private schools/State Governments. It will be functional from academic year 2022-2023. To be noted that these schools will be set up in the initial round of the Government’s initiative of setting up of 100 new Sainik schools across the country in partnership mode. 

India aims of 100 new sainik schools

PM Narendra Modi aims of setting up the 100 new Sainik Schools. The aim is to provide quality education to all the students in line with the National Education Policy(NEP). Another aim is to provide better career opportunities that include joining the Armed Forces. Sainik school also gives an opportunity to the private sector to work hand-in-hand with the Government towards nation building by refining today’s youth to become responsible citizens of tomorrow. 

Press release related to Sainik school reads, "State/UT-wise list of 21 approved new Sainik Schools is annexed and can also be seen at www.sainikschool.ncog.gov.in. 17 of these Schools are Brownfield running schools and 4 are Greenfield schools to be operational shortly. While NGOs/ Trusts /Societies have share of 12 approved new schools, 6 private Schools and 3 State Government owned schools find place in the list of such approved new Sainik Schools. Unlike existing Sainik Schools which are purely residential in nature, 7 new Sainik Schools are Day School and 14 such new approved schools have residential arrangements."

Check admission process here

  • Entry to new Sainik School pattern in these schools will be at class VI level only on the following lines
  • At least 40 percent of intake in class VI will be from candidates who have qualified the All-India Sainik School Entrance Examination conducted by NTA through E-Counselling
  • Up to 60 percent intake will be from students enrolled in the same school and desirous of taking admission under this vertical of new Sainik Schools through a qualifying test, notification for which will be issued separately.
  • Candidates qualified in All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination -2022 are being informed at their registered email id with NTA, regarding opening of new approved Sainik Schools and the procedure for applying in these Schools. 
  • For the students already enrolled in the new Sainik School and desirous of studying under this vertical of new Sainik Schools, admission will be provided on the basis of a qualifying test to be conducted shortly.
READ | AISSEE 2022: NTA releases hall tickets for Sainik School entrance exam, here's direct link
READ | Students praise UP Govt's decision to rename Mainpuri Sainik School after Gen Bipin Rawat
READ | Sainik School affiliation: Defence Ministry says lukewarm response from schools in 13 states, UTs
READ | AISSEE Answer Key 2022: Sainik School entrance exam answer key out; here's direct link
READ | Sainik school 2022 result released; Here's how to check and download results
Tags: Defence ministry, Sainik Schools, Narendra Modi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND