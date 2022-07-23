Delhi CM Launches Free 'Spoken English Course' For Students Between 18-35 Years Of Age

Delhi government spoken english course: Aam Aadmi Party Chief and Delhi Chief Minister conducted a press conference on July 23 at 12 noon. At the press conference, he announced the launch of 'spoken english course'. The minister said that it was observed that students belonging to the lower middle class or poor category face issues in having conversations in English. The course will be conducted by Delhi Skill Entrepreneurship University. Those who have cleared the inter exam and those who studied English till 8th standard are eligible to apply.

In next one year, 1 lakh candidates will be registered for this course. In phase one, a total of 50 centers will be opened. The course is of international standard and will be overlooked by the University of Cambridge. The minimum required age to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit to apply is 35 years. Course duration will be of 3-4 months with a total of 120-140 hours. Considering the fact that people of this age generally are working, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that evening or weekend courses will be provided.

Purpose of the course

The course aims to develop the personality of students who will be joining. With good communication skills and personality, it will be easier for candidates to get a good job. The Delhi CM said that it is a dream to provide quality education to students, irrespective of the caste they belong to.

Spoken English Course: Fee structure

Candidates must know that the course is free of cost. However, Delhi Chief Minister has announced that students will have to give a security fee of Rs 950 while joining the course. He said that if the candidate completed the course with the required attendance, the fee will be refunded to them.

The Minister said that this is being done so that students take the course seriously. The AAP is expecting a lot more footfall than 1 lakh seats. Minister said that the security fee will be charged so that students do not take it lightly and complete the course, and also not waste their seat.