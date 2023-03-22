Delhi Education Budget 2023: The education minister of Delhi Kailash Gahlot presented the Delhi budget 2023 on Wednesday. He made some major announcements to give a boost to the education sector in Delhi. This year, the Delhi government has allocated Rs 16,575 crore for the education department for the year 2023-24.

Delhi Education Budget 2023 Highlights

The Delhi government will provide new tablets to all teachers, principals, and vice-principals to boost digital education in schools.

The government will also set up 20 new computers in 350 schools in the national capital in 2023-24.

French, German, Japanese and Spanish languages will be taught in schools of specialised excellence in Delhi.

More branches of the Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Education will come up in 2023

In 2021, there were 20 schools of specialised education, which will be increased to 37 in 2023.

Delhi schools and industries will collaborate to develop professional skills for children at the Schools of Applied Learning.

The Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot appreciated the Delhi government's initiatives in the education section, saying, "Arvind Kejriwal govt's initiatives have helped improve learning outcomes, despite the COVID pandemic. The strengthening of Delhi’s education system has helped achieve a 98% pass percentage in the 12th class exam. 493 children qualified for JEE Mains and 648 qualified for NEET. 56 students of the first batch of EMC proved their mettle in entrepreneurial abilities through Business Blasters and got direct admission in the top 7 Delhi Gov Universities. We have successfully laid the path for the future job creators of India."

"The first batches of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School and Delhi Model Virtual School have also been started. These two unique schools will serve as models of new-age education for India’s future. Moreover, the first batch of Delhi’s First Model Virtual School has students from 14 different states across the nation," the finance minister added.

On Govt's teacher training programme, Delhi FM Kailash Gahlot said that Delhi has sent 1410 teachers, principals and teacher educators to Finland, Singapore & Cambridge till now. 1247 principals have been trained in IIM Ahmedabad & 61 principals in IIM Lucknow.