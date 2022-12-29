Delhi Govt Directs All Schools To Follow NCPCR Guidelines Eliminating Corporal Punishment

The Delhi government has decided to implement the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in all schools in the national capital. All the schools have been directed to comply with the guidelines for eliminating corporal punishment. Recently, the government of Delhi issued an official notice to the heads of government-aided and recognised unaided private schools under the Directorate of Education.

According to the official notice of the Delhi government reads, "All heads of government-aid and recognised unaided private schools under the Directorate of Education are hereby directed to familiarise themselves with the guidelines formulated by the NCPCR regarding eliminating corporal punishment in schools."

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is an Indian statutory body that was established by an Act of Parliament, the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act 2005. This commission works under the guidelines of the Ministry of Women and Child Development (GoI). On March 7, 2007, the Commission began operations, and it mandated under Section 13 of the CPRC Act 2005 "to ensure that all laws, policies, programs, and administrative mechanisms are in consonance with the child rights perspective." Persons aged below 18 are considered children, as per the law.

