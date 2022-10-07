Delhi HC Allows Candidates Desiring To Wear Kara/Kripan While Appearing For Exam Conducted By Centre Or Delhi Govt

Delhi High Court in a plea filed by Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has allowed all candidates desiring to wear kara/kripan while appearing for any Union Govt and Delhi Govt exams.

The Delhi High Court has given exemption for Sikh students to wear kirpan in the examinations conducted by the Delhi and Central Government.

The division bench of HC has directed them to arrive at the examination centre 1hr before reporting time of examination.

The High Court has passed this order on the petition of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Committee.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)