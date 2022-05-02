Delhi HC Seeks CBSE, CISCE & Centre's Response On Plea Seeking Uniform Syllabus Up To 12th

In a recent move, the Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Centre related to a PIL filed in the Court. The PIL demands adoption of a uniform syllabus and curriculum up to Class 12 across all educational boards. The plea demands uniform education system. The plea was heard by a bench comprising of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla on May 2, 2022. Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Social Justice and Government of NCT Delhi. Along with them national boards like CBSE, CISCE are also required to respond the PIL. With this, the matter has been scheduled for August 30, 2022.

The decision of filing a plea came analyzing the fact that the syllabus for various entrance examinations in India is the same. Plea reads, "Students who appear for the JEE, BITSAT, NEET, MAT, NET, NDA, CU-CET, CLAT, AILET, SET, KVPY, NEST, PO, SCRA, NIFT, AIEED, NATA, CEPT and more usually have to go through the same syllabus." It is a matter of concern as all the national and state boards have different syllabus.

The petition filed by Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, argued that the students do not get equal opportunities as per Articles 14 to 16. The plea blamed "Education Mafia" as a reason for all boards having a different syllabus.

Coaching and book mafias don't want One Nation-One Syllabus

The plea filed reads, "The coaching mafias do not want One Nation-One Syllabus and book mafias do not want NCERT books in all schools. That is why a uniform education system up to standard 12 has not been implemented yet” The petitioner argued that current education system one of the reason of division of society. It reads, "The present education system is against 'socialism secularism fraternity unity and integrity of the nation".