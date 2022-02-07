Delhi Schools And Colleges Reopen From Today; Education Min Reiterates COVID Guidelines

With a considerable fall in the COVID-19 graph, schools and colleges have reopened in the national capital on Monday, February 7. As per the decision earlier taken in a review meeting by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), classes from 9 to 12 will reopen on February 7, while classes from Nursery to class 8 will be resumed from February 14, 2022. Apart from that, Delhi colleges and coaching institutes will also reopen from Monday onwards whereas online classes will continue to take place alternatively.

In this regard, Delhi deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia also visited a school that has reopened amid decrease in COVID infections on Monday. Speaking exclusively to Republic on the same, he expressed his happiness over the reopening of schools in the national capital and said that that situation needs to be improved a lot more for enhancing the excitement and happiness among the children who want to come back to schools.

Sisodia also reiterated the guidelines that have to be followed in the schools by the students as well as by the parents. "The consent of the parents is mandatory for the students to come to school, however, it is up to the school administration on how many students they want to allow for attending physical classes in the premises. Though students will be required to adhere properly to proper covid protocols", he said.

Further speaking on the vaccination coverage across the state, he said that around 95% of students in government schools and around 50% of students in private schools have been vaccinated in Delhi. Also, all the school staff and teachers have been vaccinated appropriately.

The Education Minister also spoke about the other measures taken by the state government for taking care of the students' physical as well as mental well-being by initiating various practices in school in-between classes.

DDMA announced reopening of schools and colleges

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in its decision taken on Friday announced about reopening schools and colleges stating that there is no return to normalcy until there is an option of online classes which has been saturated for children.

In its directions issued in consultation with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi schools will resume offline classes from Monday onwards for classes 9 to 12 followed by Nursery till class 8 from February 14, 2022. Apart from that, vaccinations of teachers have been mandated and those who are not vaccinated will not be allowed.

Notably, schools were briefly reopened before being closed again on December 28 last year in view of the third wave of COVID-19 driven by the contagious Omicron variant which was at its peak in January.

