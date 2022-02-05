Delhi Schools And Colleges To Reopen From February 7; Check DDMA Guidelines Here

Delhi Disaster Management Authority, DDMA has released Delhi schools and colleges reopening guidelines. The guidelines and SOPs have been released on February 4, 2022. The authority approved the reopening of educational institutions in Delhi only after consultations with the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. The guidelines will come into effect from February 7, 2022.

As far as Colleges and Universities go, it is highly likely for most institutes to release their own set of SOPs as well. Few institutes like Jamia Millia Islamia have welcomed the decision of DDMA on the resumption of offline classes. The detailed guidelines can be checked here.

Check Delhi schools, colleges reopening guidelines

The official guidelines read, "Schools, Colleges, Educational / Coaching Institutes, Skill Development & Training Institutes, Other Training Institutes, Libraries for the students from class 9* onwards are allowed to open in NCT of Delhi with effect from 07.02.2022."

Reopening of schools for junior classes up to class 8, will begin from February 14, 2022

It is to be noted that it is compulsory to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. Students, teachers, and staff members will have to wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times. Candidates should also use sanitisers whenever required

For Delhi schools, offline classes have been allowed but it is not mandatory.

The government orders mention that Blended or Hybrid mode of learning has to be followed for all classes.

Those students who wish to join offline lectures in schools, they should get written permission/consent from parents/guardians.

"A number of key decisions were taken during the DDMA meeting on Friday. The decisions were taken keeping in mind the decline in coronavirus cases in Delhi. These decisions will help in ensuring that people's lives and businesses can come back on track," Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said.

In another important decision, the panel exempted drivers who are alone in vehicles from wearing masks and also gave its nod to resumption of offices with 100 percent attendance, Sisodia said. "Schools will reopen for classes 9-12 from February 7 and for nursery to 8 from February 14. The classes will continue to be in a hybrid mode," Sisodia further said.

