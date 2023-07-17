Delhi Schools Shut Till July 18 In These Flood-affected Regions

All schools near the Yamuna River in Delhi will remain closed till July 18, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has ordered. The decision has been taken considering the rising level of the water in the river above the danger mark and ongoing flood relief operations nearby. Schools in affected districts namely, East, North East, North West-A, North, Central, and South East, have been ordered to shut on July 17 and 18. Schools can run online classes for the students.

Delhi schools in flood-affected areas shut

Schools in the remaining districts namely North West-B, West-A, West-B, South, South West-A, South West-B, and New Delhi, will remain open. The heads of schools in these districts have the option to conduct classes in physical or hybrid mode (offline or online) at their discretion and the convenience of the students. Such schools are required to inform parents about their decision well in advance.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority directed that all non-essential government offices, schools and colleges in the city be closed till Sunday. Private establishments across the city have been advised to work from home. The meeting, chaired by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, was also attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "All schools, colleges and universities are being closed till Sunday," Kejriwal told reporters after the meeting. "All government offices associated with non-essential services will be closed till Sunday. Private offices will be issued an advisory to follow work from home practice," he said.

Water level of Yamuna reach 205.58 metres

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi rose slightly to 205.58 metres on Monday morning from 205.52 metres the night before. The water level of Yamuna, which breached the previous record of 207.49 metres last week and crossed 208 metres on July 12, was still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.