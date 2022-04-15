Delhi Schools To Be Closed Even If Single COVID Case Is Reported, New Guidelines Issued

As scheduled, the Delhi government has issued COVID advisory for schools. This comes in line with the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announcing on Thursday that a new advisory will be out on Friday after considering the rise in COVID cases in National Capital. In a recent move, Delhi Schools have been ordered to close even if a single student tests positive in the school premises. On April 14 over 300 fresh Covid cases were reported in Delhi.

The decision of issuing an advisory came after an incident of Covid in Delhi schools was reported. Soon after this incident, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia assured of close monitoring. He also assured that the new guidelines will be released by the department of Education or DoE.

COVID guidelines for Delhi schools: Highlights

The new guidelines highlights that the schools in the capital have been ordered to close the wing or the complete school in case a student, teacher or staff is found COVID positive. In case any positive case is reported, schools will have to follow COVID protocol and guidelines and inform DoE. The guidelines also mention that students, teachers and other staff members must wear masks at all times. It has also advised for regular washing of hands and social distancing measures to continue.

The advisory reads, “In any Covid case is noticed or reported to the school authority the same must be intimated to the Directorate of Education immediately and the concerned wing of the school or the school as a whole as the case may be, must be closed down for time being.”

Witnessing the rise in COVID cases, authorities have said that there is no reason to panic or worry at present. Delhi Disaster Management Authority, DDMA is now likely to meet on Wednesday to assess the situation again. It is being predicted that the mask mandate might return for Delhi.

Schools are running in full strength

The schools in the national capital are running in offline mode. As a result, several schools have been reporting positive COVID cases ever since students and teachers resumed complete offline teaching with the start of the new academic session of 2022-23. Coming to NCR, the schools of Noida have already received advisory from the health department in Gautam Buddha Nagar as many students tested positive for COVID. As of now, the national capital is witnessing nearly a 50 percent spike.