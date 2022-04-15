Last Updated:

Delhi Schools To Be Closed Even If Single COVID Case Is Reported, New Guidelines Issued

Delhi schools have been ordered to close the wing or the complete school in case a student, teacher or staff is found COVID positive. Check details here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Delhi schools

Image: PTI


As scheduled, the Delhi government has issued COVID advisory for schools. This comes in line with the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announcing on Thursday that a new advisory will be out on Friday after considering the rise in COVID cases in National Capital. In a recent move, Delhi Schools have been ordered to close even if a single student tests positive in the school premises. On April 14 over 300 fresh Covid cases were reported in Delhi.

The decision of issuing an advisory came after an incident of Covid in Delhi schools was reported. Soon after this incident, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia assured of close monitoring. He also assured that the new guidelines will be released by the department of Education or DoE.

COVID guidelines for Delhi schools: Highlights

The new guidelines highlights that the schools in the capital have been ordered to close the wing or the complete school in case a student, teacher or staff is found COVID positive. In case any positive case is reported, schools will have to follow COVID protocol and guidelines and inform DoE. The guidelines also mention that students, teachers and other staff members must wear masks at all times. It has also advised for regular washing of hands and social distancing measures to continue.

READ | Karnataka CM Bommai says bomb threats to Bengaluru schools a 'conspiracy to disturb peace'

The advisory reads, “In any Covid case is noticed or reported to the school authority the same must be intimated to the Directorate of Education immediately and the concerned wing of the school or the school as a whole as the case may be, must be closed down for time being.”

Witnessing the rise in COVID cases, authorities have said that there is no reason to panic or worry at present. Delhi Disaster Management Authority, DDMA is now likely to meet on Wednesday to assess the situation again. It is being predicted that the mask mandate might return for Delhi.

READ | Manish Sisodia to visit Gujarat schools ‘to inspect BJP’s work in past 27 years’

Schools are running in full strength 

The schools in the national capital are running in offline mode. As a result, several schools have been reporting positive COVID cases ever since students and teachers resumed complete offline teaching with the start of the new academic session of 2022-23. Coming to NCR, the schools of Noida have already received advisory from the health department in Gautam Buddha Nagar as many students tested positive for COVID. As of now, the national capital is witnessing nearly a 50 percent spike.

READ | Delhi Parents Association alleges fee hike by two top private schools
READ | Noida schools back to online mode as 18 students, 3 teachers test COVID positive
READ | Delhi govt to issue COVID guidelines for schools after spike in number of cases
Tags: Delhi schools, Delhi Government, Covid
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND