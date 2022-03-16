Delhi Teachers University to provide world-class training to trainees: Sisodia

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Delhi Teachers University will collaborate with national and international organisations to provide world-class training to trainees as well as to exchange new ideas and practices, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, made the comments at the first meeting of the board of management of the university.

"The Delhi Teachers University will collaborate with national and international organisations to provide world-class training to trainees as well as to exchange new ideas and practices. Along with this, they will also be educated about the international education system through exchange programmes and visits," he said.

According to a government official, it was agreed at the board meeting that unlike most of the teacher-training courses offered in the country, those offered at the Delhi Teachers University will not focus solely on subject-based knowledge.

"Instead, capacity building of trainees will be in focus. They will be equipped with practical skills so that they can be better prepared for classroom teaching. It was also discussed at the meeting that the university would not only emphasise on teachers' training but also focus on fundamental and applied research in the field of education. The trainees in the university will be exposed to excellent pedagogical practices by expert faculty," a government official said.

After getting the approval from various statutory bodies, seven courses will be offered to the students of the university -- a four-year integrated B.Ed programme, a two-year B.Ed programme, a two-year B.Ed programme for special education, a three-year integrated B.Ed-M.Ed programme, a two-year MA education programme, a one-year certificate programme (school education) and a one-year certificate programme (higher education).

"The Delhi Teachers University will work to fulfil the vision of the city government for education and emerge as the best institution of teacher education not only in Delhi but in the whole country and in the world," said Dhananjay Joshi, the vice-chancellor of the university. PTI GJS RC

