Delhi University Releases Draft Of UG Curriculum Framework 2022; Here's Direct Link

Delhi University has released a draft of the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 (UGCF-2022). The UCGF is in line with the ethos of National Education Policy 2020. UGFC draft 2022 has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by clicking on the direct link mentioned below. Since it is a draft, changes can be made to it before the University releases the final copy. The University has also invited online suggestions from students, parents, academicians, and recruiters. The suggestions need to be submitted to DU through a google form. The deadline to submit suggestions ends on January 30 (11:59 pm).

UG Curriculum: Highlights

As mentioned in the draft, students who will be pursuing a four-year undergraduate programme will be awarded an appropriate Honours degree. The degree will be issued after the completion of the 8th semester. The only eligibility condition is that candidates should score at least 50% of the total credits that are at least 88 credits in that discipline out of the total of 176 credits. UGCF 2022 gives students the freedom to opt for at least four elective papers from any other discipline other than the one opted as a core discipline(s) by incorporating a multidisciplinary education approach. Additionally, it does not maintain/support hierarchy among fields of study/disciplines and silos between different areas of learning.

UGCF 2022 promotes holistic development in both academic and non-academic spheres of the students. It provides students flexibility so that they can develop the ability to choose their learning trajectories and programmes. The holistic development of the students shall be nurtured through imparting life skills in the initial years. These life skill courses shall include courses on ‘Environment and Sustainable Development Studies’, ‘Communication Skills’, ‘Ethics and Culture’, ‘Science and Society’, ‘Computational Skills’, ‘IT & Data Analytics’, and other skills.

Here is the direct link to check the UGCF 2022 draft