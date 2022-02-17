Last Updated:

Delhi University Reopening For UG & PG Classes From Today, Check Guidelines Here

Delhi University will be resuming offline UG and PG classes from Thursday, February 17, 2022. The guidelines that has to be followed are mentioned here.

Delhi University

DU Reopening: Delhi University is commencing classes in physical mode for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses from Thursday, February 17, 2022. Colleges are being reopened after a long time of being shut due to the pandemic. The reopening announcement was made on February 9, 2022. It came after many students formed groups and even protested outside the University while demanding offline classes.However, here are other set of students who are demanding for online classes now. Reports suggest that many groups of students even submitted representations to Varsity officials stating their reasons and requesting for no offline classes.  

Delhi University reopening: Guidelines to be followed 

  • Everyone coming to attend offline classes must present their vaccination certificate either at the entry of DU Colleges or anywhere asked by the staff.  
  • Students coming from other states will ahve to complete an isolation period of 3 days before coming to campus for offline classes
  • To be noted that wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing is mandatory at all times
  • Colleges must ensure that their classes and campus is sanitised, ventilated and all arrangements are made for students coming back to campus
  • Overcrowding and gatherings in large groups must also be avoided at this point.  

Wait for hostel room to be longer as allotment process will take time

Colleges are being reopened from today. However, students seeking hostel accommodation will have to wait a little longer as the colleges might take a few more days to complete the process of allotment of rooms. This information has been shared by an official on Februray 10, 2022. Another task for the college administration is to ensure rooms are ventilated and there is enough space for two students.

"We will have to see the size of the room and if it's a small room, only one student will be allowed. The hostel list can't come out on February 17 and will take a couple of days more. This usually happens every year. After the admission process finishes, the hostel list is prepared," said Kirori Mal College principal Vibha Chauhan.

