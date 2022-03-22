Delhi University Teachers' Association Calls For Class Boycott Over Several Demands

As scheduled, the Delhi University (DU) academic council will be conducting a meeting on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss changes in the admission criterion. This comes in line with the talks that Delhi University will have to opt for the Common University Entrance Test from the academic year 2022-23. It has been announced by the UGC chairman on March 21 that it is now compulsory to consider CUET scores while providing admission to UG courses. The central universities will now be taking admission on the basis of marks registered students will score in the CUET which will be conducted by the National Testing Agency every year.

Earlier the admissions used to be on the basis of cut-off marks scored in the class 12 exam which has now been scrapped as eligibility criteria. This means that for admission in good and reputed colleges, students will not need to score near to 100% in class 12 exams, Rather they have to secure passing marks and clear CUET with good rank or scores.

DU Teachers' Association calls for class boycott over several demands

DU Teachers' Association, also known as DUTA, has called for a boycott of classes on Tuesday, March 22. It has been done with the aim of expressing its demands on a series of issues. Sone of the issues are one-time regulation for absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers. The members are staging a protest outside the DU's academic council as the academic council is scheduled to discuss the admission process under Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

As per a proposal that was made by the Standing Committee of the academic council, the admission to Delhi University colleges from the next academic year will be based on CUET scores. The meeting is scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday, March 22 to discuss changes in the admission process. Reports state that the meeting has already been started.

