Delhi University to Conduct Semester Exams In Open Book & Physical Modes

DU Open Book Exam 2022: Delhi University has announced that this year the university will hold examinations in both open book and physical mode. The examinations for the March/April 2022 session will be held in OBE mode and the May examinations in physical mode. According to the official notification released by the DU, semesters I, III, and V, also known as odd semesters, will be conducted in OBE mode, whereas semesters II, IV, and VI, or even semester examinations, will be conducted in physical mode. Notably, this decision was taken on the basis of recommendations of the working group for examinations, as per the official notice. Delhi University, on the other hand, has announced that it will resume its campuses from February 17, in view of the declining cases of COVID-19.

Delhi University to conduct semester exams in open book and physical mode

"The University of Delhi on the basis of recommendations of the working group for examinations has decided that all the examinations, which shall be conducted during the months of March and April 2022 (odd semester examinations), shall be conducted in the open book examination (OBE) model," Delhi University said in an official notice.

"March/April 2022 Examinations to be Held in OBE Mode for Students in Semester I, III, & V (Odd Semester). Examinations will be held in the physical mode for Semester II, IV, and VI (even semester), "read the official notice. Meanwhile, the University Grant Commission (UGC) has also asked universities to reopen campuses and resume classes in both online and offline mode. Visit the official website of Delhi University for more updates.

