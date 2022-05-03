Delhi University To End Application Process For May-June 2022 Exams Today At 5.30 Pm

DU May-June Exams 2022: Delhi University will be closing the registartion link for the undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses' May-June 2022 exam of non-CBCS and semester-based programmes on May 3, 2022. Students who have not applied yet can fill the application form on the online student portal- slc.uod.ac.in. Any applications submitted post 5:30 PM will not be accepted in any case. Earlier the application deadline was supposed to end on May 2 which was extended till May 3, 2022. In order to register for exams, students will have to pay the fee online on the link provided by the respective faculty, department, or college.

DU in the extension notice mentioned, "All concerned students of Under Graduate/Post Graduate/Professional Courses of Non-CBCS and Semester II/IV/VI/Annual Mode I/l1/I1I scheme for Academic Year 2021-22 are hereby informed that the last date of submission of Examination Forms for the Examination to be held in May/June, 2022 is extended upto 03.05.2022 (Tuesday) by 5:30 pm."

Delhi University exam: Official notification highlights

Post submitting the form, students should make sure to take printout of confirmation page for further communication. They will be getting hall tickets from the university after confirmation of the examination form by their respective faculty, department or college. "The details of accessing the software of Examination Form by Faculty/Department/College shall be provided separately to each Faculty/Department/College," the university notice reads. For any other update, students are advised to visit the official website du.ac.in.

DU provides drop-out students a 'centenary' chance to take exams and complete degree

The Delhi University announced on May 2 announced that those who dropped out of college in the final year can register for a one-time "centenary" chance to appear in examinations and complete their degree. The drop-out students have been given this one-time chance in view of the Delhi University's year-long centenary celebrations that started on May 1, 2022.