Delhi University To Follow Odd Even Formula For OBE, Offline Exams, Here's All About It

Delhi University Exam 2022: Delhi University has released guidelines for open book and offline examination. The official notice released by DU reads that odd semester exams will be conducted in open book mode. On the other hand, the examinations of Semester II, IV, and VI i.e. Even Semester, Physical Mode in Delhi University. March/April Examinations will be online open book examination (DU OBE Exam 2022) while the May examinations will be conducted in physical mode.

Delhi University to conduct semester exams in open book and physical mode

"The University of Delhi on the basis of recommendations of the working group for examinations has decided that all the examinations, which shall be conducted during the months of March and April 2022 (odd semester examinations), shall be conducted in the open book examination (OBE) model," Delhi University said in an official notice.

"March/April 2022 Examinations to be Held in OBE Mode for Students in Semester I, III, & V (Odd Semester). Examinations will be held in the physical mode for Semester II, IV, and VI (even semester), "read the official notice. Meanwhile, the University Grant Commission (UGC) has also asked universities to reopen campuses and resume classes in both online and offline mode. Visit the official website of Delhi University for more updates.

Many DU colleges hold open classrooms to ensure physical distancing

Many Delhi University colleges are holding classes on open grounds and also in batches to ensure physical distancing as a majority of the students have started attending physical lectures after the varsity reopened following a two-year Covid-enforced hiatus. The colleges are also providing regular counselling to students who are facing psychological issues to help them adjust to the new environment. The Delhi University reopened this month and the students are turning up in good numbers. The colleges are expecting more students to arrive in the coming days.

However, the return of a large number of students poses problems in ensuring adherence to the Covid protocols. Moreover, cases of physiological issues have risen among students, according to college principals. With this, the colleges are scrambling to ensure that quality education is provided to the students and at the same time their health is not compromised.