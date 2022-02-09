Last Updated:

Delhi University To Reopen On Feb 17, Says DU Proctor Rajni Abbi

DU Proctor Rajni Abbi announced that the university will open on Feb 17. He said the vice-chancellor would issue an official notice regarding the same.

Delhi University Proctor Rajni Abbi announced that the university will open on February 17, 2022. He said the vice-chancellor would issue an official notice regarding the same by this evening. As many as nine ABVP activities have staged a hunger strike at DU's North Campus demanding the reopening of colleges. Students supporting left-wing ideology were also seen protesting the same on the campus on Wednesday.

Delhi University to reopen on Feb 17

Delhi University’s Academic Council (AC) held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss various matters, including its draft undergraduate curriculum framework (UGCF) and the reopening of the university. The proctor, registrar, and Dean of Students’ Welfare appealed to the protesting activists to end their hunger strike and made the reopening announcement. On Tuesday, Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University, stated that the university would reopen after assessing its readiness. He said protesting students were becoming "unnecessarily impatient" and that such decisions require many factors to be considered.

The protest escalated when nine ABVP activists went on a hunger strike. Alongside, activists belonging to the left-wing also went on hunger strike regarding the same. Notably, the protesting students have said that they are protesting to reopen the university due to study loss and a lack of practical exposure. However, the university will reopen on February 17 as the DU proctor has made an announcement, but further guidelines regarding reopening have not been released. Meanwhile, schools across Delhi have reopened, the vaccination programme has also geared up, and the COVID cases are declining.

