Delhi University UG Academic Calendar For First Year Released; Check Important Dates Here

DU UG Academic Calendar 2022: The academic calendar for the Undergraduate Program has been released by Delhi University today. Check important dates here.

Delhi University

The academic calendar for the Undergraduate Program has been released by Delhi University today. The schedule has been released for the undergraduate course programme 2022–2033. According to the calendar, the first-year classes will begin on November 2, and the semester 2 classes will commence on March 20, 2023. As per the schedule, the classes for semester 2 will begin on March 20, and candidates will get preparation leave for exams between July 8 and July 16, 2023.

Check Semester I Schedule

  • Classes Begin - 
  • Preparation leave and practical exam begin - Feb 17 to Feb 26, 2023
  • Theory exam begins - Feb 27 to Mar 15, 2023
  • Semester Break - Mar 16 to Mar 19, 2022

Semester II Schedule

  • Classes Begin - Mar 20 to 23
  • Preparation leave and practical exam begin - July 8 to July 16, 2023
  • Theory exam begins - July 17 to July 28, 2023
  • Semester Break - July 29 to July 30, 2022

DU Academic Calendar 2022-23: Here’s how to check the calendar

  • Step 1: In order to check the DU Academic Calendar 2022-23, candidates are required to visit the official website du.ac.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Academic Calendar for the First Year of Undergraduate Courses for the Academic Year 2022-23."
  • Step 3: Candidates must then click on the PDF.
  • Step 4: Automatically, a new screen will open on the screen.
  • Step 5: Then, through the details mentioned in it.

The deadline to register for the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board, NCWEB was been extended by Delhi University. The registration started on June 25 and was supposed to end on September 25, 2022. However, the University has announced that the deadline has been extended till October 19.

