Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal hit out at the Punjab Women's Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati on Monday for her 'offhandedness' while addressing the issue of private videos being leaked from Chandigarh University women's hostel.

Maliwal slammed Gulati for 'smiling' during a press conference that was called to address the video leak incident which triggered massive protests on the campus. She questioned why Gulati was 'laughing' while briefing on a serious matter like Chandigarh university.

Protests had erupted in the prestigious institute on Saturday over claims that a first-year MBA student recorded 60 videos of hostel girls bathing and shared them with a boy in Shimla. The accused student was arrested and a case was registered under Sections 354 C of IPC and IT act following the chaos.

'Women's commission turned into kitty party offices'

Swati Maliwal expressed concerns over Gulati disregarding the students' claims and stating that 'no videos' of female students were recorded or made viral on social media. Criticizing the PCW chief, Maliwal said women's commissions are formed for the benefit of women but ‘most commissions in the country have become "Kitty Party offices" nowadays.

“The chairperson of Punjab Women's Commission is laughing while giving information about a serious matter like Chandigarh University?" the DCW chief tweeted. "Moreover, they are saying that no video of girls was made! Women's commissions are for the benefit of women, alas, most of the women's commissions in the country have become just Kitty Party offices!” she added.

Maliwal also demanded that strict action be taken against the girl student who allegedly recorded the videos and made them viral. “The case of a Chandigarh University girl recording objectionable videos of more than 60 girl students going viral is very serious and shameful. This (accused) girl should be punished severely. I appeal to the victims and their families to have courage,” tweeted the DCW chief.

The Mohali Police has so far arrested three people - the accused female student, a boy from Shimla named Sunny Mehta whom she allegedly sent the private videos, and a 31-year-old man named Rankaj Verma. The police is investigating the matter to find out whether only these three people were involved or if there is a bigger nexus to this.

Earlier, the police had claimed that no objectional videos of any other student were found on the accused's phone. Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said there was only one video on the phone, of the accused herself.