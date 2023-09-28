Deloitte India Collaborates With Skill India Digital, MSDE Initiative

Deloitte India has announced its collaboration as one of the technology service providers to the Ministry of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) in the Skill India Digital (SID) 2.0 initiative. The initiative aims to revolutionize the country's skill development landscape through technological innovation and empower every citizen to unlock their potential with skilling and employment opportunities, therefore offering a better standard of living.

"Deloitte is honoured to participate in this significant event held at Kaushal Bhawan, in the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan the Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), and Rajeev Chandrasekhar the Minister of State, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics, IT Minister of State, and Minister of State for Education (MOE)," a press release stated.

SID is an innovative platform that serves as a cornerstone of India's digital public infrastructure for skill development. Embracing a mobile-first approach, it embodies innovation and accessibility, catering to the population's diverse needs. As a unified hub for government initiatives in skill development and entrepreneurship, it empowers citizens in their pursuit of career growth and lifelong learning. This state-of-the-art platform is poised to revolutionize skill development, aligning training with industry needs and facilitating entrepreneurship while signifying a journey towards a skilled, empowered, and future-ready India.

Against the backdrop of India's rapid growth, the time is ripe to use technological and digital interventions for skilling and upskilling, thereby creating employment opportunities. Technology plays a pivotal role in this initiative, with Deloitte collaborating with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to develop the core data engines of SID. The overarching goal of this partnership is to enhance the ease of working and living for citizens. Through this, Deloitte enables SID by implementing advanced analytics to offer personalized recommendations, such as curated learning paths, popular courses, employment and career paths, market trends about jobs and courses, and an AI-based resume builder for SID. It further consolidates data from various and disparate sources, such as skill providers, employers, staffing agencies, assessment agencies, content providers, and financial institutions.

Romal Shetty, CEO of Deloitte South Asia, shared his perspective, stating, "Deloitte is committed to supporting governments in finding solutions to some complex problems in areas such as climate, education, and health through technology. Skill India's digital revolution is the key to unlocking our nation's full potential. Through upskills and training, we're not just connecting people; we're connecting opportunities. We're enabling every Indian to participate in the global digital economy, fostering innovation and ensuring a brighter, more inclusive future for all.”