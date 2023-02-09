Design Students Of Woxsen University & Engineers Of IIT, Hyderabad Come Together For Project 'my UDAAN'

Sidhartha Pathi and Sathwik Reddy, B.Des(Hons.) - Product Design students at Woxsen University, have contributed to the ongoing 'my UDAAN' project at IIT, Hyderabad. myUDAAN is an application that connects users to mobility products and services.

This project is part of their two-month summer internship at IIT, Hyderabad. During this phase, Sidhartha & Sathwik played a crucial role in designing an ergonomic & battery powered clip-on called VGO. This is an external attachment that converts wheelchair into a safe electric three-wheeler.

VGO has become one of the most important inventions in the motorized wheelchair category, that enhances both utility and mobility. This innovation also addresses the aspect of environmental responsibility as it is fully electric and can be charged at dedicated docking stations. This wheel chair is ergonomically designed and is compact enough, enabling users to commute within shopping malls, airports, metros etc. With the finishing touches in progress, the VGO is slated to launch soon.

Unique Features of VGO Enabled Wheelchair

A powerful VLDC motor Smart LFP battery Easy to attach & detach Geo-fencing & real time GPS tracking Water resistant

Prof. Santosh Kocherlakota, Assistant Professor - School of Arts & Design said, "By contributing to this mobility design project, Sidhartha Pathi and Sathwik Reddy are genuinely helping the specially-abled community, while also further justifying the value that design can add for the betterment of the society." About Woxsen University, Hyderabad: Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Liberal Arts & Humanities, Law, Sciences. With 100+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #13, All India Top 150 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2022, Rank #15, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2022 and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal.

