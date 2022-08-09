Despite Hunger Strike & Protests, DU Law Exams To Go Ahead As Per Schedule From August 10

Despite the protest and hunger strike by students, the University of Delhi's Faculty of Law has not postponed the semester exams which are scheduled to begin on August 10, 2022. To be noted that the students protested for over 5 days demanding postponement of the exam so that they can get at least a week's time to prepare for the same. However, their demands were not considered by the University and the exams are not postponed. Read to know the demand made by students, and responses they got from the University.

Why was the protest held?

Over 900 students staged protest, demanding a revised datasheet mentioning postponement of examination. They raised the point that they have not been given enough time to prepare for the exams. Almost 80% students studying law gathered outside the administration office of the Campus Law Centre (CLC) and raised slogans.

Arpit Kumar, second-year student told Republic that the syllabus was earlier supposed to be covered in 6 months, however, due to COVID, the target was reduced to two months. He said that online classes were conducted till last week. He further added that even a day before the exam, the syllabus is yet to be completed. Second-year student, Arpit Kumar, informed that the students reached out to the administration via phone calls and emails. However, they didn't receive any response. Another student said that the VC used to send his personal photographer every hour to check the situation and developments. However, no official came to listen to their demands.

"We expected the administration office to speak to us about our demands on Monday, but no one was present at the office. We emailed them our demands but received no response," a second year student said, as reported by PTI.

Check exam day guidelines here

The exam will be conducted between 9.30 am and 12.30 pm. Students are advised to reach exam centre at least 30 minutes before the reporting time.

The students should know that it is compulsory to carry printout of hall ticket to the exam hall

Along with admit cards, candidates are advised to carry a valid ID proof to the centre

Candidates should know that any electronic device is not allowed inside the exam hall

Candidates will have to follow COVID norms like maintaining social distancing and wearing masks

Here is the direct link to download call letters (CLICK HERE)