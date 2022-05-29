Dharmendra Pradhan Outlines Vision Of NEP 2020; Calls It A 'knowledge-document'

Attending a roundtable on translating the vision of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that the NEP 2020 is a 'knowledge document' of the 21st century and further aims to promote the all-round development of students. Pradhan was speaking at the roundtable at Symbiosis International University in Pune, Maharashtra during which he discussed broadly the topic of the National Education Policy and further also said that India's education system which remained rigid in the past has now become more vibrant, inclusive, flexible and multi-disciplinary.

India today is an epicentre of knowledge-based economy.



India today is unstoppable owing to strong fundamentals.



All of us, including our academic fraternity have a big role to play in ensuring a rightful place for India in the new world. #NEP2020 is the pathway for the same. pic.twitter.com/Y0Qo6qQsod — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 28, 2022

The Union Education Minister while calling the national education policy a 'knowledge document' for the 21st century said that it aims to promote the all-round development of an individual and aims to make education accessible to everyone. He also claimed that India has become an epicenter of a knowledge-based economy further adding that India's contribution to the global economy is significant.

"India's academy fraternity has a big role to play in ensuring a rightful place for India in the new world. We are at the crossroads of an emerging new global order. How well we harmonize with technology and automation and acquire new skills will define our readiness for the future of work as well as for a leadership role in the emerging new global order," he added.

It is time to work on the path of 'duties': Union Education Minister

In addition to that, Pradhan also highlighted the way education system has reformed and said that it had earlier been rigid but now has become more vibrant, inclusive, flexible, and multi-disciplinary. Also, claiming that people have been assertive and conscious about their 'rights' in the last 75 years, he said that now is the time to work on the path of 'duties'.

Ubiquity of technology and digital economies have made the world a small village.



Today we are at the crossroads of an emerging new global order. Automation and emerging technologies will abolish jobs and also create new jobs and new ways of working. pic.twitter.com/YkORvskkYw — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 28, 2022

"There can be no better than our teachers' to drive home this point and shift the focus on performing duties and fulfilling responsibilities", he added.

Notably, calling online education a "new reality", Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also said that the teaching fraternity must build new academy dynamics and come forward to developing quality e-learning content, developing SOPs to ensure online learning is not limited to an exploitive market. Further urging that to create global citizens and meet global expectations, he added that educational institutions must ensure to become 'instruments of knowledge and empowerment'.

