Dharmendra Pradhan Writes To TN Min, Says CUET Doesn't Infringe Upon States' Rights

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday wrote to his Tamil Nadu counterpart Dr K Ponmudy regarding the Common University Entrance Examination (CUET). Replying to the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister, Pradhan addressed the issue regarding the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and said that it has been introduced in pursuance of the National Education Policy, 2020. Pradhan said that CUET doesn’t infringe upon the rights of the states/ UTs claiming that Central governments also have a role in the matter of the education sector in the Country.

In a letter to the Education Minister of Tamil Nadu, Dharmendra Pradhan said that "Education being a matter of Concurrent list enables the central government also to take measures for the development of education in the country.” He was replying to the state after the Tamil Nadu Assembly on April 12 adopted a resolution tabled by Chief Minister MK Stalin urging the Centre to drop the test. Speaking about CUET, the minister further stated that the test aims at eliminating the need for coaching classes and offers a choice of 13 languages as a medium and choice of selecting an examination centre over hundreds across the country.

Pradhan, in his letter, wrote, “As you are aware the National Education Policy 2020 has been finalised and issued after a detailed and highly participative consultation process with various stakeholders. National Policy on Education 1968 and National Policy on Education 1986 / 1992 have been the guiding documents for the policies of the Central Government in the education sector. National Education Policy 2020 may be seen as a continuum of earlier education policies.”

“NEP, 2020 emphasizes the regular formative assessment for learning rather than the summative assessment that encourages today’s ‘Coaching’ Culture. Hence, Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been introduced in pursuance of the National Education Policy, 2020. Students may apply to more than one university as per their choice with one application form thereby reducing the financial burden and increasing access,” he added. Pradhan said that the CUET will provide for entrance solely on the CUET marks as opposed to the wide variation in the marking pattern of different state boards that prevails currently.

“These exams shall test conceptual understanding and the ability to apply knowledge and shall aim to eliminate the need for taking coaching for these exams. Further, the syllabus for the undergraduate level entrance examination is based on the understanding of the subject at the Class 12 level, irrespective of affiliations to any board like CBSE, thereby benefiting the Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups (SEDGs). Besides, the marks of the Class 12 examination have been considered for eligibility for the exam,” he added.

CUET provides ‘level playing field’ to the students belonging to SEDGs: Pradhan

The education minister further said that the CUET will address the issue of access to education through a single entrance examination in different languages. He claimed that the system would reduce the economic burden and mental harassment on the student and their families, adding that it will provide a ‘level playing field’ to the students of rural and remote areas and those belonging to SEDGs.

The letter to the Education Minister of Tamil Nadu further said that National Education Policies issued from time to time always recognized the role of both the Central governments and State Governments on the matter of the education sector in the Country. “In continuation with the earlier Policies NEP, 2020 in para 26 and 27, lays emphasis on the role of both Central and State Governments. Therefore, there is no case for infringing upon the rights of the States/UTs. After 42nd Amendment Act, the Education becoming the subject matter of the Concurrent list, has enabled Central Government also to take measures for development, promotion and growth of education in the Country”, read the letter by Pradhan to the state minister.

(With ANI inputs)

