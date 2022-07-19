'Digital University Of Skill' In Maharashtra Is Fake, UGC Warns Against Taking Admission

Claiming it to be a "self-styled institution", UGC has issued a statement in public domain that the Digital University of Skill Resurgence', Wardha (Maharashtra) is fake. They warned students not to take admission to 'Digital University of Skill Resurgence', Wardha (Maharashtra). The university offers various courses/programs in gross violation of UGC Act 1956. The Digital University of Skill Resurgence is neither enlisted in the list of universities, nor is it empowered to award any degree, he noted.

“It has come to the notice of the University Grant Commission that ‘Digital University of Skill Resurgence (A Virtual Meta University)’, 54, Samarat Nagar Near Hindi University Ring Road, Wardha (Maharashtra)-442001 is offering various courses/programmes in gross violation of the UGC Act, 1956”, the UGC said in the official notification," UGC said “The general public, students, parents, and other stakeholders are cautioned through this public notice NOT TO TAKE ADMISSION in the above-mentioned self-styled institution, taking admission in such self-styled institution may jeopardies the career of the students," reads the official notice.

