DMK MP Elangovan Slams Uttarakhand Min Dhan Singh Rawat Over NEP; 'BJP Leaders Don't...'

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TKS Elangovan, on May 2, slammed Uttarakhand Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat after the latter announced that the National Education Policy (NEP) will be implemented in the upcoming session. Speaking to ANI, Elangovan said that the problem with BJP leaders is "they don't know what India is" and that in South India, "Tirukkural is the major book."

TKS Elangovan said, "The problem with these leaders (BJP) is that they don't know what India is. In the south of India, Tirukkuṟal is our major book. We had many literature & gods. Ours is an equanimous society unlike in the north. Our culture is completely different from that of people living in north India. There's no caste system in Tamil culture. The concept of the practice of Manu Dharma isn't in Tamil Nadu. These people who speak Manu Dharma don't know the south of our country."

Earlier in the day, Dhan Singh Rawat had announced that NEP will be implemented in the upcoming session. He said that his department will include "Vedas, Bhagavat Gita, Ramayana, and history of Uttarakhand in the syllabus after taking suggestions from the public and consulting the academicians." He also stated that Uttarakhand is the first state to implement NEP.

Several BJP-ruled states implement NEP

The ruling BJP party has announced the introduction of the Bhagavat Gita in the school education curriculum in several states now. Recently, the Himachal Pradesh government stated that "Shrimad Bhagavat Gita" will be taught as a subject to all students from Classes 9 to 12 in the upcoming session. Similar directives have been taken by other states like Gujarat, Karnataka, and Haryana.

In April, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh also said that the Bhagavat Gita would be included in students' syllabus as a part of "moral science education" in schools starting the current academic year. Gita is a book that speaks about the "values needed in order to lead a life," he said.

Similarly, in March, Gujarat Education Minister and BJP leader Jitu Vaghani had announced, "For students of Classes 6 to 8, the scripture will be introduced in the textbook of ‘Sarvangi Shikshan’ (holistic education). From Classes 9 to 12, it will be introduced in the form of storytelling in the textbook of the first language."

In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, joining the chorus in April, stated, "Bhagavad Gita is a wonderful scripture. I have read Gita since childhood. We are thinking of teaching Bhagavad Gita in the second year of the degree course."

Image: Twitter/@elangovantks/drdhansinghuk