'Do Not Study On Sunday': Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tells Students In Kota

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while interacting with students of Kota on Sunday motivated the students to focus on becoming the leaders of the country and advised the students to not study on Sunday, eliciting laughter.

The Finance Minister was in Kota where she spoke to the students at Yuva Shakti Samvad. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also accompanied her during her visit. Seeing the strength of students who attended the event on Sunday, she said, "Do not study on Sundays." As the entrance exams were approaching, Sitharam wished all the students good luck.

'Touched by presence of such young brains,' says Sitharam

Sitharaman said, "It is so invigorating. I am so touched by the presence of such young brains. It does give a lot of motivation when you have such energy. It is that energy that keeps India going forward."

Answering a question about ease of business, the Finance Minister mentioned that the state government should help businesses as they first originate in the state itself.

She said, "Ease of Doing Business is not just a Central Government responsibility because business after all starts in the states. Central Government can bring in rules, meaningful regulations, remove many of the burdens and give it as a policy."

To another student's query over how to associate with the government for small entrepreneurial projects, Sitharaman said, "You can meet the govt and will get an audience with a concerned officer or minister. The point is before you come, you should go through FAQs that the government puts out. If you still don't get answers to your queries, you're welcome to meet us."

Sitharam was also seen motivating a student in Kota at the Yuva Shakti Samvad event, where she mentioned that "life is full of tasks, but it's very important to recognise them".

"Life will always be full of ups and downs. But the moment you recognise them, half of the bridge is crossed...If I were closer to you, I would have given you a tight hug," she said.

Attributes to be an entrepreneur stated by Finance Minister

In a very significant question by a student, about qualities to be an entrepreneur, she said, "To be an entrepreneur the person must be ready to take risk and also familiarise with government facilities. A person should also have an understanding of competition."

"The person must be ready to close shop if your business fails & start a new venture; closing is not a curse, nobody will black mark you on it," she said.