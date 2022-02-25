DU 98th Convocation Tomorrow, Rajnath Singh To Be Chief Guest

Delhi University convocation 2022: Delhi University has announced that it will be conducting DU 98th convocation ceremony on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will mark his presence as Chief Guest. The convocation date has been informed by Delhi University through a tweet. The convocation is scheduled to begin in the first half at 10.30 am. It will be presided over by Prof. Yogesh Singh who is vice chancellor of Delhi University. The convocation date time and venue details can be checked here.The notification from the varsity stated that students may follow the University of Delhi’s official website www.du.ac.in to get updates on the convocation.

Delhi University 98th Convocation: Check Date and Time

The convocation will be conducted on February 25, 2022

It is scheduled to begin at 10.30 am

The venue is indoor stadium, multi purpose hall, Delhi University sports complex, New Delhi 110007

Delhi University to follow odd even formula for OBE, offline exams, Here's all about it

Delhi University has released guidelines for open book and offline examination. The official notice released by DU reads that odd semester exams will be conducted in open book mode. On the other hand, the examinations of Semester II, IV, and VI i.e. Even Semester, Physical Mode in Delhi University. March/April Examinations will be online open book examination (DU OBE Exam 2022) while the May examinations will be conducted in physical mode.

Delhi University to conduct semester exams in open book and physical mode: Check official notice