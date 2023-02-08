DU Convocation 2023: President Murmu To Be Chief Guest At 99th DU Convocation On Feb 25

Delhi University will award degrees to over 1.5 lakh graduating students and over 840 students will get their PhD degrees in its 99th convocation on February 25. President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at the 99th DU Convocation, a university official said.

"This year the highest number of PhD degrees will be handed over. The number is going to rise further. Last year, we had awarded over 802 degrees. Around 1,57, 426 students will receive their degrees," Dean of Examination, DS Rawat told PTI. Moreover, union education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan will be the guest of honour. The university has recorded a dip from last year when 173,443 students were awarded digital degrees.

99th DU Convocation

A total of 81,972 degrees in undergraduate, postgraduate, law and medical courses will be awarded in the convocation. Another 75,454 graduate and postgraduate students of the School of Open Learning will also receive their degrees on February 25. The 99th Delhi University Convocation ceremony will begin at the Multipurpose Hall of Delhi University Sports Stadium Complex at 9.30 am, according to the DU notification.

A provisional merit list of the students who will be getting medals or prizes has been uploaded on the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in. DU has asked the heads of the institution to provide an acceptance letter from thudent/s towards their medals/ prizes in the enclosed format through the concerned head of the institution)Dean/ Head/ Principal, latest by February 13.

DU, in its notice, further said that any discrepancy in the merit list should be informed immediately to the office . One can mail about it on the following IDs- ar_degree@exam1.du.ac.in and exam4@exam1.du.ac.in

DU to ditch 'old colonial gowns'

Ditching the past practice, the graduating students will wear Indian attire with 'angvastras' (stole) instead of the "old colonial gowns. DU registrar Vikas Gupta had earlier said the university had decided to replace gowns with traditional Indian attires entailing ‘angvastras’ (stoles). He said that the university wanted to promote Indian attire due to which the gowns have been ditched this year. Until last year, university administrators, chief guests, and students used to wear gowns with caps during the convocation ceremony.